Vegetable Price Hike

Why is the price so high? To ask, the wholesalers say, the carrying cost for diesel has gone up a lot. Vegetables have been ruined due to heavy rains. As a result, there is less supply in Kolkata market. The same statement was made by the enforcement officials about the reason for the price hike. Enforcement branch officials went to Beleghata Sarkar Bazar and Rasmoni Bazar around 9:30 am. They go around every shop, asking everyone the price of vegetables and leave. According to one farmer, it used to cost eight thousand rupees to bring ten tons of goods at a distance of one hundred kilometers before bringing any goods in a lorry. Now the cost is eleven or twelve thousand rupees. Photo-File