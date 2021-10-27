October 27, 2021

Vegetable Price Hike

2 hours ago admin


Why is the price so high? To ask, the wholesalers say, the carrying cost for diesel has gone up a lot. Vegetables have been ruined due to heavy rains. As a result, there is less supply in Kolkata market. The same statement was made by the enforcement officials about the reason for the price hike. Enforcement branch officials went to Beleghata Sarkar Bazar and Rasmoni Bazar around 9:30 am. They go around every shop, asking everyone the price of vegetables and leave. According to one farmer, it used to cost eight thousand rupees to bring ten tons of goods at a distance of one hundred kilometers before bringing any goods in a lorry. Now the cost is eleven or twelve thousand rupees. Photo-File



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Gutkha Banned in West Bengal | The sale of gutkha-tobacco beverages, which are banned in the state, has been cracked down on

51 mins ago admin

No matter the cyclonic storm, the port will remain intact

2 hours ago admin

West Bengal Weather Update: Dry weather in Bengal from tomorrow, night mercury will come down on weekends

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Boat capsized in Bangladesh | The ferry carrying 19 vehicles sank in the Padma! Great anxiety in Bangladesh

19 mins ago admin

Gutkha Banned in West Bengal | The sale of gutkha-tobacco beverages, which are banned in the state, has been cracked down on

51 mins ago admin

No matter the cyclonic storm, the port will remain intact

2 hours ago admin

Vegetable Price Hike

2 hours ago admin

West Bengal Weather Update: Dry weather in Bengal from tomorrow, night mercury will come down on weekends

3 hours ago admin