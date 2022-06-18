Very active monsoon in North Bengal, heavy rains in the south since when? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Monsoon throughout Bengal. Even when the north came, South Bengal was deprived. Finally the sky turned black and he came. However, it is not raining profusely. This is how the monsoon will arrive in South Bengal in the next few days.

Cloudy skies throughout the day in South Bengal. Light to moderate rain throughout the day. There is no possibility of heavy rain at present. Heavy to very heavy rains in North Bengal for another 24 hours. Even after that, scattered heavy rains will continue in the upper five districts.

Cloudy skies in Kolkata today. Chance of light to moderate rain. Temperatures will remain normal or below normal due to cloudy skies and rain. There is more water vapor in the air and the humidity will be less.

The minimum temperature this morning was 25.6 degrees Celsius. 1 degree lower than normal. Yesterday afternoon the maximum temperature was 33.4 degrees Celsius which is the normal temperature. The relative humidity of the air is 72 to 93 percent. Rainfall in the last 24 hours is 5.6 mm.

Warning of heavy rain in North Bengal from next 24 hours. Kochbihar, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri are likely to receive heavy rainfall. Scattered heavy rains in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, North and South Dinajpur and Malda. Two to three more days of scattered moderate to heavy rains are expected in the upper five districts.

Monsoon winds in South Bengal. Yesterday, on 16th June, monsoon winds entered South Bengal. The monsoon appeared in North Bengal four days before the scheduled date of 23rd June. And it took him 14 days to come to South Bengal. Finally, 7 days after the scheduled schedule, the monsoon arrives in the south.

There is no possibility of heavy rain at present. Although very active in North Bengal, weak monsoon winds prevail in South Bengal. Therefore, light to moderate rain is expected in almost all the districts of South Bengal in the next few days. Day and night temperatures will be normal or below.

There are two cyclones in Rajasthan and Haryana. There is an axis from the vortex of Rajasthan to the Arabian Sea. There is another east-west axis from Uttar Pradesh to Manipur. This axis passes through Bihar, North Bengal, Sikkim and Assam, Meghalaya. There is a north-south axis from Bihar to Orissa.

There is a possibility of very heavy rain in the next two-three days in Assam Meghalaya. Chance of heavy rains in different states of North-East India. Heavy rains forecast in Sikkim There will be rains in Chhattisgarh and various states in South India. Heavy rains are also expected in northwestern Indian states.

