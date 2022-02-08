very soon this airport will start commercial service Nabanna initiating Talk | বিরাট সুখবর! Fast commercial service to this airport in the state! Talk to you soon and keep up the good content … – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Finally, Nabanna wants to start fast commercial services at Coachbihar Airport. For this, the top officials including the chief secretary are going to sit in the meeting with the airlines this time. This is the news according to Nabanna. Sources said that there is a possibility of that discussion (West Bengal Airport) next week.

Initially, the talks will be held with a number of private airlines. Nabanna wants to know what routes the airlines want to launch from Kochbihar Airport (West Bengal Airport), whether they will be able to offer 90-seater aircraft, and what they think about the airport’s infrastructure.

Last week, the chief secretary held a meeting with district governors of several districts, including Coachbihar Airport, on the issue. Sources said that the issue was discussed at that meeting. Nabanna wants to know in advance which routes the airlines want to fly from Kochbihar (West Bengal Airport). Then there is the thought of going further with this issue, said the source.

It is learned that the Coachbihar Airport runway is already sufficient to start the 90-seater West Bengal Airport. However, there is still some work to be done at the airport (Bangla News). According to sources, the district administration has been instructed to complete the work quickly.

The Airport Authority of India has already visited Coachbihar Airport. Sources said that the clearance has been given by them. DGCA officials are also expected to inspect. Nabanna also hopes to get clearance from DGCA. In that case, the state government wants to start fast commercial service from Kochbihar airport.

According to sources, the chief secretary discussed the issue of Kochbihar airport as well as Balurghat and Malda airports in a meeting last week. In that case, it has been informed that there will be more runways of Balurghat Airport. Besides, sources said, the district administration has also been given some suggestions regarding Malda airport. However, after Bagdogra airport, if the commercial service starts at Kochbihar airport, the administration thinks that it will be more beneficial for North Bengal. And so this time the state administration has initially targeted to start commercial services at Kochbihar Airport quickly.

