Veteran Music Composer and Singer Bappi Lahiri Dies in Mumbai | एक पर एक नक्षत्रपतन! Chief Minister expresses deep grief over Bapi Lahiri’s death – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Another fall in the world of music. Veteran composer-singer Bappi Lahiri has passed away. He died at a Mumbai hospital. He was 79 years old. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed deep grief over the death of Bappi Lahiri, the pride of Bengal. Condolences to his family.

Read more: Late Bappi Lahiri, aged 69! Indrapatan again in the world of music

On Tuesday evening, the news of Mukherjee’s demise made Bengali sad. Among them was the news of the death of another Bengali legend (Bappi Lahiri) on Wednesday morning. News agency PTI Mumbai Criticare Hospital Director. Deepak Namayoshi said the veteran music director had been ill for some time. He was suffering from multiple physical problems. He was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital. He was released on Monday. But from Tuesday onwards, his physical condition started deteriorating again. He was later rushed to Criticare Hospital. It is learned that the veteran artist passed away there at midnight. He died of OSA or Bappi Lahiri Passes Away.

Read more: Forever … the first song in just 11 years, the name in the Guinness Book of Records! Bappi Lahiri is the pride of Bengalis!

In a condolence message to the Chief Minister (Bappi Lahiri Passes Away) released by the Information and Culture Department, Mamata Banerjee wrote, “I am deeply saddened by the passing of legendary composer and musician Bappi Lahiri (Alokesh Lahiri). He was 69 years old.

Our Bappi Lahiri, the son of North Bengal, gained an all-India fame for his outstanding talent and hard work. He has made us proud through his musical contributions, enchanting the audience with his unforgettable melodies for decades. Apart from Hindi and Bengali, he composed songs for films in different languages ​​including Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.

The West Bengal government awarded him the ‘Special Film Award’ in 2012, the 2015 Special Life Time Award, the ‘Mahanayak Samman’ in 2016 and the ‘Bangabibhushan’ in 2016. His death caused irreparable damage to the music world. I extend my sincere condolences to the family and fans of Bappi Lahiri. “Mamata Banerjee also expressed her condolences in a tweet.

Shocked to hear about the untimely demise of legendary singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri. A boy from our North Bengal, he rose to all-India fame and success by the dint of his sheer talent and hard work, and made us proud by his musical contributions. (1/2) – Mamata Banerjee (aMamataOfficial) February 16, 2022

Bappi Lahiri Passes Away is one of the hit songs of the 1980s and ’80s. ‘Disco Dancer’, ‘Drunk’, ‘On the go’ – the list is long Bappi Lahiri’s name is also associated with hit songs of several popular films including Immortal Companion in Bengali. He has enriched the music of Bengali cinema in the same way as Hindi The last time he sang in a Bollywood film was in the Hindi film ‘Buggy Three’ in 2020.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: February 16, 2022, 10:24 IST

Tags: Bappi Lahiri, CM Mamata Banerjee