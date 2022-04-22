Vice-chancellors of all the universities in the state in a meeting with UGC, but is the distance decreasing? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The vice-chancellors of all the universities in the state sat in a meeting with the center. This is the first time in recent times that the Vice-Chancellors of all the universities in the state have sat in a meeting with the UGC or the University Grants Commission under the Ministry of Education. Is the distance between UGC and the state decreasing if speculation arises naturally?

According to sources, the UGC chairman wants to hold meetings with the vice-chancellors of all the universities in the state, the state was informed. After receiving the state directive in response to that request, the vice chancellors of all the universities in the state had a meeting with the chairman of UGC for more than two hours today. Sources said that the meeting was held to inform the vice-chancellors of the state universities about the national education policy.

The UGC chairman questioned the “common university entrance test”. He also requested the state universities to implement it In addition, the effectiveness of doing two degrees at the same time is also discussed. However, there are differences of opinion on several issues In those contexts, the university vice-chancellors also raised questions with the UGC chairman.

In the last few years, the state has clashed with the UGC over a number of issues. The state has not implemented multiple directives of UGC. This was followed by a meeting of the Vice-Chancellors of all the universities in the state with the UGC chairman, which is considered to be quite important in terms of Center-State relations.

