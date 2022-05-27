#Kolkata: The metro rail line will pass through only 15 meters floor of Victoria. There will also be a station in Victoria. As a result, ordinary people will be able to get down from that station and enter Victoria. This time the announcement was made. Recently, after going from the ground floor to the metro line in Baubazar, cracks were seen in the house. News headlines are made with the cracks in the old house. If the metro line goes through the floor of architecture like Victoria, there will be no new danger, there will be question marks from the very beginning. Details have been given about that too.

Read more – Thousands of galaxies are involved like wires! The return image of NASA telescope will surprise

In 2016, permission was sought from the Victorian authorities to build a Victoria station under the Joka-Bibadibagh metro rail project. At that time an expert committee was formed to look into the matter of this project. The committee includes experts from IIT Khargpur Central Building Research Institute and Jadavpur University’s engineering department. They have been conducting surveys continuously since 2016. It remains to be seen whether there will be any problems with the Metro at Victoria Memorial. That is where the survey begins. It was also examined in detail whether there would be any damage to the architecture as a result of Metro’s work.

Read more: Anubrat Mandal’s decision to stir again, this time the CBI will increase the pressure?

The test is then started by making artificial stimulation or artificial vibration. In other words, the test begins to know clearly whether there will be any damage to the architecture if the vibration is created. The report found that the quake did not cause any damage to the architecture. Therefore, the Victoria Trustee gave permission to the company constructing the Metro Railway to build the Metro. This time the work will start there. The Victoria Metro Station will be next to the main gate of the Victoria Memorial. The 15-meter floor of the Victoria Memorial will be used as a metro rail track. When the work on the Victoria Memorial Metro Station takes place, the work will be overseen by experts from Madras IIT. Victorian authorities have appealed to the metro authorities not to cause any inconvenience to tourists. In addition, no structures should be built on the ground, and there should be access to and from Victoria. Make it easy for tourists to get in and out.

Abir Ghosal

Published by:Uddalak B First published: May 27, 2022, 15:50 IST

Tags: Kolkata Metro Rail