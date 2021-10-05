October 5, 2021

Video: Belghoria Expressway, what is the common man saying?

2 hours ago admin



What do ordinary people say? Watch Bangla News Video.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Video: 200 crore to turn the road, the decision to repair the road before Pujo!

2 hours ago admin

Chief Minister to administer oath to three MLAs, says Governor – News18 Bangla

4 hours ago admin

Tripura BJP MLA on the way to Trinamool after shaving his head and drowning in Adi Ganga – News18 Bangla

5 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Video: Belghoria Expressway, what is the common man saying?

2 hours ago admin

Video: 200 crore to turn the road, the decision to repair the road before Pujo!

2 hours ago admin

Chief Minister to administer oath to three MLAs, says Governor – News18 Bangla

4 hours ago admin

Taliban Rule In Afghanistan: One and a half months of Taliban rule, what do the roads in Afghanistan look like! See picture

4 hours ago admin

Durga Puja in Bangladesh 2021: Such a big Durga idol! This worship of Bangladesh was put on the shelf! Flash every time …

4 hours ago admin