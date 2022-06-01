Violence case after polls, CBI summons Anubrat again – News18 Bangla

# Amit Sarkar, Kolkata: The CBI again summoned Trinamool district president Anubrat Mandal of Birbhum. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday ordered him to appear in the post-poll unrest case on Thursday, June 2.

Anubrat Mandal wanted to avoid appearing at the end of May due to illness. The Birbhum grassroots leader sought time in the post-poll unrest case by sending a lawyer, claiming that doctors had advised him to rest for 15 days. During this period, a summons was issued by the CBI. The notice was issued on Tuesday evening on behalf of the Central Investigation Agency.

Not only in this case, but also in the case of cattle smuggling, the CBI is keeping an eye on Anubrat Mandal. He had appeared at the CBI office at Nizam Palace two weeks ago in a cattle smuggling case. After being interrogated there, he went to SSKM feeling sick. He then claimed that the doctors had advised him to rest for 15 days.

Meanwhile, the post-poll unrest and cattle smuggling case was summoned in the last week of May. He avoided attendance. He was summoned again. Now it remains to be seen whether he will appear in the post-poll unrest case on Thursday. According to sources, he has got protection from the Calcutta High Court in this case.

On the other hand, Anubrat has submitted documents related to his property to the CBI in the cattle smuggling case. Investigators have yet to find any documents. According to CBI sources, Khabar has been asked to submit all those documents. Earlier this week, the CBI had summoned Anubrat Ghanisht in a post-poll unrest case. According to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), information has been gathered about various statements made by Anubrat Mandal during the 2021 Assembly elections. It is being investigated whether there was any provocative statement. At the same time, the CBI has collected information about all the political unrest that took place in the district after the polls.

