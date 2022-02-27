Violence, vandalism in Bengal, the turnout was 75.2% till 3 pm – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Elections are being held in 108 municipalities across West Bengal (West Bengal Municipal Election 2022) on Sunday amid scattered violence. As of 3pm, about 85.02 per cent voting had taken place, election officials said. Elections were supposed to be held in 107 municipalities (West Bengal Municipal Election 2022), but the Trinamool won the uncontested elections in Dinhata in Kochbihar district a few days ago, according to the State Election Commission. As of 1 pm, 49.91 per cent of the 95.6 lakh voters had exercised their franchise in more than 2,000 wards in compliance with strict security and COVID-19 guidelines.

“Sporadic incidents of violence have been reported. We noticed disturbances in several areas and took action. The overall situation, however, was peaceful, “said an official with the commission. However, some outsiders were seen at some polling stations in Barrackpore and Dumdum municipalities of North 24 Parganas district. The situation was tense due to sporadic clashes between Trinamool and BJP supporters in Bhatpara municipality, the constituency of BJP MP Arjun Singh.

A BJP candidate vandalized an EVM in a ward alleging fraud against Trinamool members!

“The state election commission has become an agency of the Trinamool Congress,” Arjun Singh told reporters. It’s time to dump her and move on. “

In Behrampur municipality, the Trinamool Congress alleges that Adhir Chowdhury is roaming the booths to intimidate the polling agents of the Trinamool Congress and to influence the voters. Although Adhir Chowdhury dismissed the allegations as “baseless”, he said he was a resident of Behrampur and had the right to roam the city.

In Rajpur-Sonarpur municipality, a polling station was vandalized and an electronic voting machine (West Bengal Municipal Election 2022) was damaged. Left Front candidates in Arambagh, Hooghly, were allegedly beaten by grassroots thugs. However, the ruling party has denied the allegations.

In wards 4, 6 and 12 of Ingrejbazar municipality in Malda, there was a lot of tension surrounding the polling.

Sanjay Sharma, a BJP candidate from Ward No. 6, alleged that the booths of Ramakrishna Mission School were occupied by the grassroots. On the other hand, Congress leader Isha Khan Chowdhury alleged that Trinamool supporters prevented the party’s candidate from entering the polling station number 155 in 15 wards.

A total of 44,000 police personnel, including at least one member of the armed law enforcement force, have been deployed in each booth for the civic elections. In all, 135 observers, including 10 special senior observers and 106 general observers, conducted the voting (West Bengal Municipal Election 2022). The fate of a total of 8,160 candidates will be decided on March 2, the day of counting of votes.

Published by:Madhurima Dutta First published: February 27, 2022, 17:03 IST

