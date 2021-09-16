Viral Fever in Bengal: Viral Fever in almost the whole of Bengal! District-wise statistics are alarming

#Kolkata: Still Uncontrolled Viral Fever In North Bengal. Hundreds of children have been suffering from an unknown fever in North Bengal for the past two weeks. Viral fever has spread beyond the borders of North Bengal to almost the whole of Bengal. Dengue and scrub typhus have already taken hold in North Bengal. Nearly a thousand children across the state are infected with this viral fever. Not only fever but also symptoms like shortness of breath, convulsions and chest pain in children. And the health department is worried about the way it is growing.

In this situation, the pressure of pediatric patients is increasing in Siliguri District Hospital and North Bengal Medical College and Hospital. Health officials are struggling to cope with this. Due to the small number of beds, in many cases the treatment is going on the floor. It’s hot, it’s viral fever, it’s a growing anxiety. As well as accompanying dengue and scrub typhus. Health officials, however, claim that children are exposed to viral fever at this time of year. Rapid medical care is being provided to normalize the situation.

The most worrying thing is the way the fever has spread in one district after another. Let’s take a look at how many children are affected in a district at the moment …

Jalpaiguri: The number of infected children till September 15 is 92.

Alipurduar: The number of infected children till September 15 is 112.

Kochbihar: 113 children have been affected till Wednesday.

Kalimpong: The number of infected children till September 15 is 5.

Darjeeling: 6 children affected till Wednesday.

Malda: The number of infected children till September 15 is 198.

Uttar Dinajpur: As many as 64 people have been admitted to the hospital till Wednesday.

South Dinajpur: 92 affected till Wednesday.

Asansol – 148 children till Wednesday.

Durgapur — 60 children.

Murshidabad – 152 children.

North Dinajpur – 18 children.

East Midnapore – 30 children.

However, some doctors say that the fever, which has been considered unknown for so long, is gradually disappearing as soon as the samples are tested. Multiple causes of fever are coming to the fore. Some experts claim that the outbreak of fever is mainly due to the attack of RS virus and viral pneumonia. However, different types of influenza, dengue, malaria and scrub typhus have also been found. State Health Officer Ajay Chakraborty said, “Outbreaks of the virus are seen in children at this time of the year. This is not surprising. But this year the number has increased. At the same time his addition, ‘When the disease is happening. When children have to be admitted to the ICU, there is a reason for that. ”

An expert team of the health department is going to North Bengal on Friday to examine the situation in North Bengal. The team members will first go to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, then to Siliguri District Hospital and Jalpaiguri District Hospital. On the other hand, according to the State Health Building, samples are being tested on the virus panel at the School of Tropical Medicine and North Bengal Medical College to find the real cause of the fever. In addition, a protocol expert committee is being formed on what kind of treatment is needed in terms of symptoms.