Viral News, Viral News – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: This time the flower storm is in the secondary book. News18 Bangla Digital has not judged the authenticity of this viral film. But for the time being, the book of the secondary examinee writing the dialogue of the southern popular film Pushpa has gone viral on social media. The teacher was also shocked to see the book of that examinee. A picture of a secondary examination book has gone viral on social media, which reads, ‘Pushpa, Pushparaj, apun likhega nehi sala.’ (Viral News)

The picture of this book written by the secondary examinee ‘Pushpa’ has already gone viral on social media. The test was not held in 2021 due to Kovid. After two long years, offline exams are held in 2022. The number of candidates this year was not very low. But after being tested offline, the picture of what damage Kovid did to the education system was becoming clear. The teachers were shocked to see one answer sheet after another. One is a white book, the other is the whole question paper.

However, the dialogue of Pushpa’s picture is written in this book. The dialogue of ‘Pushparaj’ in the throat of southern superstar Allu Arjun is quite popular. No one thought that the dialogue would be found in the secondary book this time. In the white notebook of Madhyamik, it is written in big letters, ‘Pushpa, Pushpa Raj… you don’t write…’. After the completion of the secondary examination, now the examination book has started to be seen. Such an incident has been seen while evaluating such a book. That post has gone viral on social media.

Published by:Raima Chakraborty First published: April 06, 2022, 20:51 IST

Tags: Madhyamik Exam, Viral News