Viral Video, Viral Video – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: How many things go viral every day on social media (Viral Video). In addition to the good news, there are also various entertainment activities. But netizens are getting frustrated after seeing the viral incident of a young woman in Kolkata recently. This video has gone viral on Facebook. However, it is not yet clear who the young woman was or where the incident took place. Leaving her hair in the food, this young woman has made a plan to get new food again.

According to information found on Facebook, a young woman entered a bakery named Manjinis. The fraudulent incident (viral video) was caught in the CCTV footage of the shop. It was seen that the young lady was standing in the shop eating something like a sandwich. After a while, he cut his own hair and cut it with his teeth and put it in the food. By then other customers had arrived at the store. But even then the young woman did not say anything.

As soon as the other customers of the shop left, the young woman showed the hairy food to the seller. After that he bought new food from the shop for free. The video of this cheating has gone viral on Facebook. Posting the video, it has been written on Facebook that this is the incident of Manjinis shop in Rabindra Sarobar. The incident was also reported to various media and bakery companies in the tag. Beware of such fraudsters.

First published: April 01, 2022, 13:56 IST

