Viral Video, Viral Video – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: There is nothing viral on social media these days. Whether it’s a photo or a video, the netizens are constantly sharing and liking it. One such video has recently gone viral on social media, where a husband and wife have an affair while having a fun prank. This viral video can be seen as soon as the social media opens on Friday.

As seen in the video, the wife has made a prank video (Viral Video) in the name of making fun of her husband and intimidating him. The video was shot with a mobile phone on one side of the bed. It was seen that the woman and one of her friends entered the house and said to her husband, ‘Why did you say that?’ As if the woman was trying to say, the husband said something to another person in her name.

Read more: What’s the matter, in the name of corona test, the lab worker collects the swab of the woman’s genitals! What happened next …

Hearing his wife’s complaint, the husband kept saying ‘No, I didn’t tell anyone’. Meanwhile, the wife slapped her husband on the cheek. When the husband lay down on the bed, he almost got up and started beating her. The woman’s girlfriend tried to stop him but could not. After that it is seen that the husband has no response. He is lying as if he is dead.

Read more: Bengali pilot-cabin crew can not eat poppy! The rules of DGCA, but why?

Really, but the husband lost his life by slapping his wife? No, after a while the real facts come to light. It is learned that the husband had guessed about pranking his wife. As a result, he did not stop pretending to die after being slapped. The wife turned around and cried when she saw that her husband had stopped moving. This video has gone viral on social media.

Published by:Raima Chakraborty First published: February 04, 2022, 22:33 IST

Tags: Viral Video