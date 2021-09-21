September 21, 2021

Visits his constituency Kamarhati under waterlogged situation River Kamarhati in the rain! Madan Mitra MLA wraps up his pants and says ‘Dada’ …– News18 Bangla

In Ward No. 11 of Kamarhati Municipality, water is still knee-deep in some places. Madan Mitra saw that submerged state. Black tight T-shirt, black pants and black sunglasses. MLA Madan Mitra (TMC MLA) walks down the water and walks on foot. He went from house to house looking for people, said the MLA of Kamarhati. Madan (Madan Mitra) advised the officials of the city administration about the inconvenience to the people, the way to draw water etc.



