VOGUE EYEWEAR LAUNCHES SUMMER CAMPAIGN FEATURING TAAPSEE PANNU

Ushering in the summer season, Vogue Eyewear has unveiled their new campaign with the India brand face – Taapsee Pannu. The campaign portrays Taapsee donning the new eyewear collection that offers a mix of fresh, chic styles with a touch of retro-glam. The campaign inspires you to celebrate your individuality and express the best version yourself in the most fashionable way.

The campaign’s soundtrack is an ode to an iconic Kishore Kumar song from the 80s, delivering a key inspirational message – WHOEVER YOU ARE, LET THE WORLD SEE YOU! As you bounce your head to the classic tune, the song invokes nostalgia against a retro-vibe, with a twist. A clever yet fun wordplay of the original song is interspersed with a series of fashionable and thought-provoking scenes to inspire women to celebrate their strengths by make themselves more visible to the world.

“Our new summer campaign featuring Taapsee Pannu encourages women to celebrate themselves. The new collection from Vogue Eyewear is a perfect fit for every occasion and mood – be it a casual-cool look for brunch or sharp, power-dressing for work, our new range covers it all. Taapsee is the perfect embodiment of the essence of the campaign, embracing her authentic self effortlessly and inspiring women everywhere to let the world see them as they are – confident and powerful in their own skin.” saidGunjan Saigal, Brand Business Head, Vogue Eyewear.

Commenting on the new campaign, actor Taapsee Pannu shared, “I have always believed in embracing my true self and found utmost confidence in originality and authenticity. Vogue Eyewear’s new campaign resonates with my persona with its inspirational message – WHOEVER YOU ARE, LET THE WORLD SEE YOU! The campaign is personal and engaging, and I am delighted to be part of this, allowing me to Vogue effortlessly.“

Availability:

The latest collection of Vogue Eyewear styles will be available at all leading stores and online portals like Titan Eyeplus, Amazon India, AJIO, Nykaa, TataCliq and Sunglass Hut.

Pricing: Collection starting at INR 4890 /-