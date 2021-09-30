Vote Percentage in bhabanipur jangipur and samserganj | Till noon, the turnout in Samsherganj-Jangipur was more than 50%, followed by high voltage Bhabanipur …– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: At 1pm, the turnout in Jangipur and Samsherganj assembly constituencies in Murshidabad crossed 50 per cent. But the situation in Bhabanipur has not changed much yet. According to the Election Commission, the turnout in Bhabanipur (West Bengal Poll Vote Percentage) was about 36 percent till 1 pm.

According to the Election Commission, the turnout in Bhabanipur was 35.96 percent (West Bengal Poll Vote Percentage) till 1 pm. In Jangipur, the turnout was 53.6 percent. The turnout in Samsherganj was 56.15 percent till 1 pm.

As the day progresses, long lines can be seen in front of polling stations in Samsherganj and Jangipur (West Bengal Poll Vote Percentage). Although there are complaints about EVMs in some centers, on the whole, peaceful polls in Murshidabad district.

Voting rate is low in Bhabanipur. In general, the turnout in urban Kolkata is comparatively lower than in rural areas. Mamata Banerjee’s main fight in Bhabanipur is to increase the gap. Several Trinamool leaders have appealed to the media to go to the polls.

Meanwhile, tensions at Khalsa High School in Bhabanipur. Argument among Trinamool-BJP supporters. The BJP alleges that there are fake voters in the booth. Although the grassroots countered, the man had a voter slip.

Earlier, the turnout in Bhabanipur was 21.83 percent till 11 am. The turnout in Jangipur was 36.11 percent. The turnout in Samsherganj was 40.23 percent till 11 am.

The Bhabanipur By-Election (Bhabanipur By Election Vote percentage) has been going on at a slow pace since morning. As the day progresses, some speed can be seen in the voting. However, Bhabanipur lags far behind the other two centers in the state.

While visiting the booth this morning, BJP candidate Sujit Das was seen exchanging greetings with Jangipur Assembly Trinamool candidate Zakir Hossain. BJP candidate Sujit Das came to a booth in Raghunathganj on Thursday. Trinamool candidate Zakir Hossain was coming that way. He stopped the car and exchanged greetings with Sujit Babu.