Voted Modi, the long line in the assembly to choose the new president! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: MLAs to MPs are busy in the voting process for the presidential election since morning Voting process is going on in various states like Parliament in Delhi State MLAs and MPs are also voting in the Legislative Assembly in Kolkata Prime Minister Narendra Modi also went to the Parliament and voted by 10 am Union Home Minister Amit Shah also voted

Draupadi Murmu is the candidate of the BJP-led NDA alliance in the 15th presidential election of the country Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha

In terms of numbers Draupadi Murmu’s victory is very certain If elected, Draupadi Murmu will set a couple of precedents together He will step into Raisina Hills for the first time as a representative of the tribal community Again, he is going to be elected as the youngest president After polling today, counting of votes and results will be announced on July 21 The new president will be sworn in on July 25

Polling booth has been constructed in the premises of Sangsad Bhavan MPs are voting there Rajya Sabha General Secretary Election Returning Officer

Long queues of MPs and MLAs of Bengal have formed to cast their votes in the state assembly since morning at the Sangsad Bhavan. Ruling Trinamool and BJP MLAs have been lining up to vote since morning In the election

