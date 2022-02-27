Voting was monitored from the temporary Trinamool building along the bypass – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: The control room was changed by the Trinamool Congress on the day of the state pre-poll. The control room in the Trinamool building is the same as in the old days. However, the grassroots building next to the bypass in Tapasia is currently closed for repairs. The TMC Control Room was set up from the temporary grassroots building along the bypass.

Several top leaders of Trinamool (TMC) – Chandrima Bhattacharya, Arup Biswas, Perth Chatterjee, Firhad Hakim and several other top leaders have been managing the control room. From the 2009 Lok Sabha to the 2021 Assembly elections, the monitoring has been going on from the Trinamool Bhaban. The work of giving message to the party workers is going on But there is no control room for building renovations now.

Subrata Boxir’s office in Bhabanipur is monitoring the polls of the four newly formed state corporations. However, the day was seen to be active again in the Trinamool building along the bypass. Changed the address of the war room back to the old place.

Abir Ghoshal

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: February 27, 2022, 18:34 IST

Tags: TMC, West Bengal Municipal Corporation Election 2022