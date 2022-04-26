April 26, 2022

Warning of heat flow in all districts of South Bengal! How long will this situation last? – News18 Bangla

Hot and uncomfortable weather today, Tuesday in South Bengal. Situation like heat wave in Kolkata. Heat wave forecast in almost all districts of South Bengal. Heat wave in South Bengal till Thursday. Bankura, Purulia, West Midnapore, Jhargram, West Burdwan, East Burdwan and Birbhum districts are most affected. The heat wave situation in Malda North and South Dinajpur of North Bengal till Wednesday. Scattered showers are likely in Nadia, Murshidabad, Birbhum and some other districts. There is no chance of rain in April in Kolkata and adjoining areas. There is little chance of light rain on Sunday or Monday in South Bengal including Kolkata. Scattered light to moderate rains with thunderstorms will continue in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Kochbihar and Jalpaiguri districts of North Bengal. Representative Image



