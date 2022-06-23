Warning of heavy rains again in North Bengal, possibility of hailstorm in South Bengal – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Warning of heavy rains again in North Bengal. There may be heavy rain over the weekend. Rain with thunderstorms in South Bengal. Chance of sporadic hail. Partly cloudy sky in Kolkata. Chance of light to moderate rain with a couple of thunderstorms. There is no possibility of heavy rain in Kolkata at present. In the next 24 hours, the temperature in Kolkata will hover between 28 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in the morning was 26.2 degrees Celsius. Which is 1 degree Celsius higher than normal. The maximum temperature yesterday afternoon was 31.4 degrees Celsius. 1 degree below normal temperature. The relative humidity in the air is 80 to 90 percent. There has been very little rain in the last 24 hours.

The seasonal axis extends from Gujarat to Chhattisgarh, over Madhya Pradesh to Uttar Pradesh. The east-west axis extends from Haryana to Uttar Pradesh Bihar and Ganges over West Bengal to the north-east Bay of Bengal. There are cyclones in the area adjacent to Jharkhand and Orissa. Westerly winds are active and strong south-southwest winds.

Another warning of heavy rains in North Bengal. Alipurduar district is likely to receive heavy rains from Saturday. Rainfall of 80 to 200 mm. Heavy rains are likely in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts. Scattered light to moderate rains are also expected in the upper districts of North Bengal in the next 24 to 48 hours.

It goes without saying that there is no possibility of heavy or very heavy rain in South Bengal. However, light to moderate rain with thunderstorm is expected in almost all the districts of South Bengal. Chance of hail and thunderstorms in 21 districts of South Bengal in next 24 hours.

Heavy rains are expected in Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai, from tomorrow. There will be heavy to very heavy rains in Kankan and Goa. Temperatures will rise by 2 to 4 degrees in the next few days in the western and central Indian states. Then the possibility of heavy rain again.

Heavy rains are expected in the next few days in Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram and other northeastern Indian states. Chance of Heavy Rain Sporadic Kerala Karnataka Tamil Nadu Pondicherry Andhra Pradesh Part of Telangana.

