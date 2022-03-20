Was in Park Circus area on his election campaign today check out what he did There was football, the new ‘surprise’ in the promotion of Babylon! But who lost before the vote? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The by-election campaign has started in earnest. Trinamool candidate for Asansol Lok Sabha by-election Shatrughan Sinha is coming to the state today. Babul Supriyo, a candidate of Trinamool’s Baliganj assembly constituency, has been campaigning at Park Circus premises since this morning. This is Babul’s biggest challenge since he left the BJP and came to the grassroots. That is why Trinamool’s ‘Supriya’ is unwilling to keep any gap in the campaign. He did everything he could to increase public relations. The tea party was also going to take place.

Political heat is gradually building up before the by-elections. Babul Supriya played football in the Park Circus area on Sunday. Not only that, he faced a bigger challenge. He played gymnastics and soaked his throat in hot tea. All in all, Babul Supriyo, a one-time BJP MP and Union Minister and now one of the grassroots soldiers, was in a very light mood. He was heard singing in white swallowed Punjabi.

TMC candidate Babul Supriyo campaigned in the Bullygunge Assembly by-election on Sunday. Babul Supriya conducted ‘Door to Door’ public relations in Ward No. 64 of the area. He also talked to the local people and listened to their advantages and disadvantages. However, Babul knows the technicalities of how to reach popularity. Politicians, musicians and actors also went down to the field to play football with the children.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress candidate Shatrughan Sinha from Asansol is coming to the state on Sunday. Satrughna Sinha will land at Andal Airport from Mumbai at 7.30 pm on Sunday. After that you will get up at the Grand Hotel in Asansol. The star candidate will then submit his nomination on Monday. But there is no end to the excitement of the people of Asansol to see this legend of Indian cinema.

