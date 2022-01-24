Kolkata: Wasim Kapoor has passed away The 81-year-old painter passed away at his home in Kolkata on Monday morning It is learned that the artist died after suffering a stroke Calcutta 6 was a little more dirty in his death Famous artist WasiM Kapoor passes away.

He was Bhumiputra 7 of Lucknow He was born on 3 January 1951 in the city of Nawab But his place of work was Calcutta, not the ancient Lucknow on the banks of the Gomti On his canvas, Tilottama 7 has become Kallolini again and again

However, the canvas of the artist’s personal life was not always colorful He faced severe physical disability in his childhood But the obstacle could not stop the hand brush 6

Wasim graduated first class in Fine Arts from Indian College of Arts and Draftsmanship. From the beginning of his career he was in the first row He has been awarded innumerable honors throughout his life

He lived at 6 Prafulla Sarkar Street in central Kolkata The painter died there His favorite city Kolkata has become a subject again and again In the eighties, the artist’s ‘rickshaw series’ was well-received by critics On sunny afternoons, rows of elephants lined the streets of central Kolkata. Apart from this, Kolkata and the people of Calcutta have become abstract again and again in his colors and lines

The painter Wasim left without any chance of treatment Kolkata 7 is a little colorless on his stagnant canvas

Published by:Arpita Roy Chowdhury First published: January 24, 2022, 17:54 IST

