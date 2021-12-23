Watch the inspiring story of iconic figure – Jayalalithaa with the World Television Premiere of Thalaivi on Zee Cinema!

Efficacious actress, powerful politician, a record holder of being a six-time Chief Minister, a woman with a purpose – Jayalalithaa, fondly known as Amma has been an inspiration to people across the world. She was an iconic figure in Indian politics and a powerful woman who relentlessly fought for her people. Every aspect of her story is incredibly special, laced with motivation, and demands to be told. To bring to the light one of the greatest stories of all-time, personified by the very talented Kangana Ranaut, envisioned by the gifted director A.L. Vijay, Zee Cinema is primed to host the World Television Premiere of Thalaivi on 25th December, at 8 pm.

The film beautifully portrays Jayalalithaa’s fight for self-respect as on every step she is tested and challenged, and yet keeps her head held high bringing reforms that no one in the history could. Kangana dons the role rendering a powerful portrayal of Jayalalithaa, who keeps rising like a phoenix from the ashes. The film also stars Arvind Swamy and Bhagyashree in pivotal roles.

Talking about the film, Kangana Ranaut said, “Thalaivi was definitely a life-changing experience for me as it was profuse with learning. Portraying a strong and inspiring personality like Jaya amma, was an enriching experience. Among one of the many hats that she wore, Jaya amma was also a trained Bharatanatyam dancer, and a fabulous actress in mainstream cinema. She had a very different physique as compared to mine. The storyline follows from the time she was 16 up till she turned 42 that had to look absolutely convincing, and there is a lot that went behind transforming my body in a way that would look like hers. It was our director, Vijay Sir, that made me believe that I could do this and now that I look back, I am only grateful to have played this career-defining role.”

Commenting on her experience, Bhagyashree said, “I feel that it is one of the most difficult things in an actor’s career to have to portray someone in all authenticity, in a manner that is convincing enough for the audience to be able to see the actor and the person who is being showcased as one and seeing Kangana playing Jayalalithaa ji’s character with such grace is truly delightful. I am more than happy to have chosen Thalaivi as a project to come back on screen after all these years as it was a truly fulfilling and wholesome experience. It was an absolute delight to work with Vijay Sir, Kangana and Arvind – all of them are incredibly talented and we had so much to learn from each other on the sets of Thalaivi.”

Thalaivi is a story that powerfully encapsulates the spirit of Jayalalithaa, embarking on her inspirational journey of being a successful actress to one of the most influential political figures in the history of India. It showcases the life of a strong personality who fought for her people.

Catch the World Television Premiere of Thalaivi on 25th December at 8 pm, only on Zee Cinema!