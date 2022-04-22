Water crisis has not been met for two decades! Demonstration with pitcher – News18 Bangla

West Burdwan: The current drought situation in South Bengal. There is no rain even in the first week of Boishakh after the end of Chaitra month. The western districts of South Bengal are burning with intense heat. Bankura, Purulia, West Burdwan districts are burning in this intense heat. The problem of water shortage is increasing in many places. And in such a situation, the people of Tilpara village in Domahani block of Barabani have been living with water shortage for two decades.

Local villagers have complained that the issue has been repeatedly raised with the administration. But no solution was found. The locals have to fight with water scarcity. You have to sweat on your feet to get drinking water. Drinking water has to be collected by going two kilometers away. They have been fighting for their lives for almost twenty years with the same problem. But applying to the administration did not help. So they were forced to go on Friday. People of Tilpara village protested on Domahani Asansol road. Local villagers were seen protesting on the streets.

Men, women, children and adults all took to the streets today. Upon receiving the news of the incident, the police immediately appeared at the scene. Talking to the villagers, the police lifted the blockade. Assured that this drinking water problem will be solved quickly.

However, the people of Tilpara village are still not completely sure about this. They are waiting to see when the long twenty year curse will end. When will the drinking water reach their house? They hope that they will not have to cross two kilometers of road every day to collect drinking water quickly. Although the answer is still unknown to the people of Tilpara village. However, after receiving initial assurance from the administration, they lifted the blockade.

First published: April 22, 2022, 23:11 IST

