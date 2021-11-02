November 2, 2021

WB By Election result Khardah: Shovandev is stepping up step by step

#Khardaha: The morning started at a slow pace. As the time goes by, the laughter of the grassroots is getting wider. According to sources, the BJP may move to third place in Kharadha. CPIM may emerge as the second place winner.

According to the latest update in Kharada, Trinamool has 43,135 votes at the end of the seventh round. The CPIM has 9,934 votes, while the BJP has got 629 votes. In other words, the Trinamool is ahead with 33,201 votes.

Devajyoti Das, a CPI (M) candidate from Kharadha, observed the voting trend on the day. No matter how many voters they have. It’s either a bad sign or not! Whether CPIM wins or not – it will be on the road for the people. “



