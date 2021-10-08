WB By Poll 2021 TMC Star Campaigner: The goal is to snatch all the seats in the 30-vote, the grassroots made the star campaign clear!

#Kolkata: As soon as Pujo is held, the by-election will resound in the state. On October 30, the state has four assembly constituencies – Dinhata, Shantipur, Gosaba, Kharada by-elections (WB By Poll 2021). In this situation, the Trinamool released the list of star campaigners on Friday. On the other hand, BJP has released the list of Star Campaigners on this day.

First on the list of star campaigners for the by-elections is the name of the party’s supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, then there is the name of the party’s state president Subrata Boxer, one by one Trinamool general secretary Perth Chatterjee, the party’s all-India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. Also present as star campaigners are Subrata Mukherjee, Saugat Roy, Firhad Hakim, Arup Biswas, Chandrima Bhattacharya and Kunal Ghosh. The names of Dev, Saini Ghosh, Mimi, Jun Malia, Raj Chakraborty, Soham Chakraborty, Manoj Tiwari, Sayantika Bandyopadhyay are also in the star list. The list has already been sent to the Election Commission office in Delhi.

The Trinamool won the Gosaba and Kharadha constituencies in the October 30 by-elections. The BJP, on the other hand, won two seats. BJP MPs Jagannath Sarkar and Nishith Pramanik won the last assembly elections in Shantipur and Dinhata constituencies. But even after winning, they retained their MP post and resigned as MLA. On the other hand, Kajal Sinha of Trinamool won the seat in Kharadha. But he died in Kovid before the results were announced. After winning the election again, Gosabar Trinamool MLA Jayant Naskar died in that coup. According to that, the by-election is going to be held in four seats this time.

In 4 by-elections, BJP has fielded Ashok Mandal from Dinhata and Niranjan Biswas has been fielded in Shantipur constituency. BJP candidate Joy Saha from Kharadaha and Padma Shibir candidate Palash Rana from Gosaba. Among these four centers are Trinamool candidate Shobhandev Chattopadhyay in Kharadha, Brajkishore Goswami in Shantipur, Udayan Guha in Dinhata and Subrata Mandal in Gosaba. The Left has already announced candidates in these 4 centers. The Congress has only fielded candidates in Shantipur.