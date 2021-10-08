WB By Poll BJP Star Campaigner: Missing faces in Bhabanipur also on the list, big surprise for BJP by-election star campaign!

#Kolkata: Pujo Mitlei will vote again in the state. In the midst of the festival of Goddess Durga, the dhamma of the by-election will sound. The Election Commission has announced the by-elections (WB By Poll 2021) on October 30 in four assembly constituencies of the state – Dinhata, Shantipur, Gosaba and Kharada. In this situation, the BJP released a list of 20 star campaigners on Friday. Locket Chatterjee, an MP from Hughli, was absent despite being on the list of star campaigners in the Bhabanipur by-election. There was a lot of speculation about that. Once again, in the by-elections of four centers, Gerua Shibir kept the locket of the star-campaigner. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Bishwa Sharma’s name has also been included in the list. On the other hand, the Trinamool has also published a list of 20 ‘star campaigners’.

The list of BJP’s star campaigners includes the names of the party’s state president Sukant Majumdar, as well as seven Union ministers. Smriti Irani, Giriraj Singh, Subhash Sarkar, Jal Barla, Nishith Pramanik, Pratima Bhowmik, Shantanu Tagore are on the list of star campaigners.

Assam Chief Minister Hemant Bishwa Sharma has made a name for himself. The list includes BJP’s all-India co-president Dilip Ghosh, state opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari, Amitabh Chakraborty, Debashree Roy, Rupa Gangopadhyay and Agnimitra Palrao. Gerua Shibir made the high voltage by-election in Bhabanipur a bird’s eye view. The list of star campaigners in that source was named Locket Chatterjee, an MP from Hughli. But he never went to the campaign. Dilip Ghosh, Sukant Majumder to Shuvendu Adhikari, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri campaigned for party candidate Priyanka Tibrewal but Locket Chatterjee was absent. There was a lot of speculation about that. Despite this, the locket has been included in the list again.

In 4 by-elections, BJP has fielded Ashok Mandal from Dinhata, Niranjan Biswas from Shantipur, BJP candidate Joy Saha from Kharadaha constituency and Gerua candidate Palash Rana from Gosaba. Among these four centers are Trinamool candidate Shobhandev Chattopadhyay in Kharadha, Brajkishore Goswami in Shantipur, Udayan Guha in Dinhata and Subrata Mandal in Gosaba. The Left has already announced candidates in these 4 centers. The Congress has only fielded candidates in Shantipur.