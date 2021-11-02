WB Bypoll Election counting: Counting begins in four centers, today four grass flowers Or will the existence of the BJP remain intact?

#Kolkata: WB Bypoll Election counting today. Naturally, the goal of the grassroots is to show strength and the goal of the BJP is to survive. It will be understood in the next few hours who will smile at which center.

Where to count

Kharadha is being counted at Acharya Prafulla Chandra College in New Barrackpore. The Trinamool, BJP and CPM are contesting in this assembly by-election. The total number of voters in this assembly by-election is 2 lakh 32 thousand 346 people. The number of male voters is 1 lakh 18 thousand 144 people. 1 lakh 17 thousand 198 women voters. The countdown is about to begin. Preparations have already been completed. The by-election in Gosaba will be counted in 18 rounds. Canning Bankim Sardar College has already started preparations for the count. On the other hand, Shantipur is counted in Ranaghat College. 6 rounds of 21 tables will be counted in Shantipur. The total number of booths in Dinhata was 417. There will be 19 rounds of counting. His preparation has started in Dinhata College.

Where is the candidate

Shobhandev Chatterjee is representing the grassroots in this by-election. CPM candidate Debabrata Das and BJP candidate Joy Saha are fighting against heavyweight Shovon Dev. The fight in Dinhata is between Trinamool candidate Udayan Guha and BJP candidate Ashok Mandal. Abdur Rauf was made to stand here on behalf of the Forward Bloc. In Shantipur, BJP candidate Niranjan Biswas and Trinamool candidate Brajkishore Goswami. The CPM nominated Soumen Mahato here. In Gosaba, Subrata Mandal is fighting for the grassroots, Palash Rana is fighting for the BJP. RSP has given candidates here. Their candidate is Anil Mandal.

The result of the last assembly vote

The Trinamool won the last assembly elections in Kharadaha and Gosaba. BJP won in Shantipur. The BJP had won in Dinhata but with only 58 votes.