Menu
Search
Saturday, May 28, 2022
Kolkata Updates

WB Govt Initiatives: Nabanna targets districts to form self-help groups in 2022-23

By: admin

Date:



WB Govt Initiatives: Nabanna targets districts to form self-help groups in 2022-23



Source link

admin

See author's posts

Previous articleRowing competition at Dal Lake for Bengal in June is uncertain – News18 Bangla
Next articleKolkata-based Das family pins hope on crowdfunding to raise INR 16 crores for their son’s SMA treatment
adminhttp://www.thetimesofbengal.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Kolkata Police: Veterans drowning in exhaustion, Kolkata Police trying to make a fresh start with ‘Belashuru’

admin -
#Kolkata: Loneliness is growing in the city. ...

Heavy rains with thunderstorms in Kolkata and adjoining areas, as well as strong winds – News18 Bangla

admin -
Along with the rain, there has...

Kolkata Rain Update: Thunderstorms likely in another district with Kolkata soon

admin -
Kolkata Rain Update: Thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds Source...

Holistic Nutritionist Nikhil Chaudhary Launches ‘The Burning Solution’, a Book That Will Help People Treat Acidity Naturally

admin -
Nikhil Chaudhary, a globally renowned holistic nutritionist and wellness...

Contact Us

To reach out to your target audience with advertisements as well as advertorials at a very reasonable rate on our site,write to us on [email protected] for details regarding rates and offers. Call us :- 6291968677/7278384015