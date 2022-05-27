wb health department taking steps to prevent food adulteration – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: After adulterated drugs, this time the state is careful about adulterated food. On Friday, the chief secretary held high-level meetings with secretaries of several departments from the afternoon. The state plans to set up one quality food laboratory in each district. Although there are 16 mobile food testing laboratories for food safety, it is not appropriate, the state has admitted in today’s meeting. During the meeting, the Chief Secretary also directed to set up one food laboratory in each district and to develop the infrastructure of two food testing centers in Kolkata and one in North Bengal. The meeting was attended by senior police officials including ADG law and order. According to sources, the meeting directed the police to launch an operation against adulterated food.

On the other hand, the new panic monkeypox after the Corona situation. Although the disease has not yet affected the country, the state health department is cautious. A guideline from the health department has advised caution. If a person travels from an infected country, such as Europe or North America, and has symptoms of the Monkeypox virus, the person is advised to be in isolation immediately. The guideline also mentions that the sample of that person should be sent to NIV in Pune. The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that in all countries where there has been an outbreak of the new parasite, it is possible to control the spread of the monkeypox and prevent infection. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that more than 100 people worldwide have been infected with the Monkeypox virus. Maria Van Kerkhov is leading a team of researchers from the World Health Organization on monkeypox. According to Maria, the monkeypox has spread mainly in Europe and North America. Hu thinks it is possible to prevent infections in countries that are not infected.

