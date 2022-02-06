WB IPS Officer made painting of the eminent singer with coffee | – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The IPS officer in Daputa paid homage to Lata Mangeshkar in a fancy way. Not with songs or words, he drew pictures of his favorite artist with coffee. Gave a different kind of respect. IPS Officer Kalyan Mukherjee paid homage to Lata Mangeshkar by drawing a picture of her without pencil.

Read more: ‘Meri Awaz Hi …’ in Shivaji Park! Farewell to Surasamrajni in song salute

The face of the country has been heavy since Sunday morning. People of all walks of life are in deep mourning. The sadness of losing relatives has touched the countrymen. From social media to various media outlets, only his words, reminiscences. He is the legendary Lata Mangeshkar. Lata Mangeshkar passed away today at the age of 92 after almost a month of fighting. Composers and lyricists from various well-known music artists are sharing their work memories with Lata Mangeshkar through social media. Meanwhile, IPS officer Kalyan Mukherjee paid homage to Lata Mangeshkar by painting a picture of her in Daputa.

Read more: First income only 25 rupees, how many crores of property did Lata Mangeshkar leave?

Kalyanbabu (IPS Officer) loves to draw pictures from a young age. As an IPS officer, the officer is handling the investigation of important cases in the state such as Shitalkuchi incidents, Mangalkot or prevention of cyber fraud. As soon as there was a gap, he sat down to draw a picture. He drew the exact image of Lata Mangeshkar with his own hands with coffee. Posting that picture of the detective in Daputa on social media caused a lot of likes and comments.

Lata Mangeshkar’s face appeared in the coffee

Kalyan Mukherjee said, “I listened to Lata Mangeshkar’s songs from childhood to adulthood. So today I tried to pay homage to her through coffee painting. Coffee painting started when I went to Europe in 2005. Since then I have done various paintings. At different times. “

IPS Kalyan Mukherjee

Earlier also, IPS Kalyan Mukherjee had portrayed the bird’s feathers through various bird pictures. Besides, he has portrayed different forms of women through pictures. This IPS officer also spends time writing poems. It is the pull of his heart. Today, however, he has painted a wonderful picture of Lata Mangeshkar through coffee painting.

Arpita Hajra

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: February 06, 2022, 20:19 IST

Tags: Lata Mangeshkar, West Bengal Police