WB Municipal Election | Election Commission: “A few hours left, make the election peaceful”, at the end of the Commission’s plea to the districts

#Kolkata: The pre-voting phase of Bengal has finally arrived. And only a few hours left. Meanwhile, there have been reports of violence in various parts of the state. The State Election Commission is concerned about this. The Election Commission (WB Municipal Election | Election Commission) urged the district election officials to be more vigilant in this situation.

The commission said, “You have to conduct the election peacefully. The commission (WB Municipal Election | Election Commission) does not want any unrest. Peaceful voting is our only challenge at the moment. You have to make arrangements. Given to this effect.

The Commission (WB Municipal Election | Election Commission) has received reports of unrest from various parts of the state since Sunday morning. Therefore, the commission is eager to ensure that the last day’s vote is completed smoothly. That is why the State Election Commission asked the police to take strict action. The Election Commission wants to convey this instruction to the police through the District Election Officers.

Meanwhile, reports have been sought from each district on the allegations that have been lodged with the commission since the morning of the pre-poll. According to commission sources, the commission will consider the next steps as soon as the report is received.

