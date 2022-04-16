wb police launches single helpline number for police hospital and fire brigade service – News18 Bangla

April 16, 2022

#Kolkata: Big change in the state! From now on, all the emergency services are not separate, only one number is launched! Dial 112 to call the police, fire department or hospital! All kinds of emergency services can be found by dialing 112 all over West Bengal.

The state police announced the big change in a tweet on Thursday. Besides, it has been informed that in case of cyber crime, you have to call 1930 from now on. The central government has recently introduced this new number. Earlier, one had to call 155260 to lodge a complaint regarding cyber crime. However, since the old number is associated with the new number, the service can be found by calling the previous number. For example, you can still dial 100 to report any urgent complaint to the police.

