WB Weather Update: Rains again in the state from Monday, special warning for ‘these’ districts

#Kolkata: After the rain in the state of winter. Light rains are forecast in coastal districts of South Bengal and hill districts of North Bengal. A mild winter amazement until Sunday. The night temperature will rise. Chance of scattered light fog in the morning. After that the weather change will come down slowly (WB Weather Update).

A mild winter amazement lotus in Kolkata. The night temperature rose a lot. The minimum temperature will rise further tomorrow. Cloudy skies. Chance of light rain.

The minimum temperature in Kolkata this morning was 21.5 degrees Celsius. Which is two degrees higher than normal. Yesterday afternoon the maximum temperature was 31.2 degrees Celsius which is 1 degree Celsius higher than normal. The relative humidity in the air is 48 to 91 percent. No rain in Kolkata in last 24 hours.

Rainy state from Monday. High pressure belt formed under the indirect effect of low pressure in the Bay of Bengal. Pubali wind is active. Pubali air vapor enters the state by mass. Clouds accumulate from water vapor and there is a possibility of rain in the coastal areas of South Bengal and hilly areas of North Bengal.

Alipore Meteorological Department forecast rain on Monday in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts. There may be light rain in the coastal districts of South Bengal on Tuesday. North and South 24 Parganas East West Midnapore Jhargram Howrah and Kolkata Slight Chance of Light Rain. Rain is expected in the upper 5 districts of North Bengal on Tuesday. There may be light rain at Darjeeling Kalimpong Alipurduar Kochbihar Jalpaiguri. Light rain is also expected in Kalimpong, Darjeeling on Wednesday.

After the rain, winter will come. The weekend is full of winter. Mercury will come down from Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the temperature in Kolkata could reach 16 degrees. Meteorologists estimate that the temperature may drop below 15 C. The western districts will have north winds. That wind will blow from Wednesday. Pubali winds in coastal districts till Wednesday. The effect of being north will increase from Thursday.

Deep depression in the Bay of Bengal has entered the land of Tamil Nadu in the form of obvious depression. Another clear depression is located on the Karnataka coast of the East-Central Arabian Sea. There is also a vortex. Due to the effect of this system, there is a possibility of rain in Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and Karaikale.

In the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, the effects of the apparent depression can be felt in different parts of South India. Heavy rains are forecast in Karnataka, Kerala, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and Karaikale.