November 27, 2021

WBHIDCO presents Happy Works – Workstations for coworking space and co learning space to start ups

4 hours ago admin

West Bengal Housing Development Corporation ( WBHIDCO) has unveiled today two work pods for the citizens of New Town and floating population . The workpods will be run by Banani under the able guidance and supervision of Kolkata Society for Cultural Heritage.  Located at two  different locations near  Eco  Park Gate No 4 and near Sankalpa 2 , the workpods will  cater  to students, start ups   and  other professionals who need  office on  road.

Shri Debashis Sen (IAS), Honorable Managing Director WBHIDCO   inaugurated the two workpods. Shri Sourav Mukherjee, Founder President of Kolkata Society for Cultural Heritage (KSCH) was present on the occasion along with other members of KSCH and self help group members . WBHIDCO has  presented both the workpods to Banani under the able guidance of KSCH for  running them with the help of the self help women.

Each workpod will consist of 20 seats fitted with electric connections. Here people can work. The pandemic has brought work from Home culture in India , but many people don’t have the additional space and ambiance for work from home facility. Here they can work peacefully. Students , stock market traders and start ups can work here seamlessly with high speed network. Students can do workshops and join studies here. Professionals can hire the place for their presentations and client meeting  at a very reasonable cost. KSCH is providing  hospitality training  to the women of SHG group  staying in the remote corners of the West Bengal. These women will man the workpods and facilitate the work here. People  can work here paying a fixed rate of Rs 30 / including GST for a minimum period of 90 minutes  and for  additional perod  @ Rs 20 per hour. The workpods will  have all online  payment modes including  Gpay, PhonePe, Paytm to collect the charges. There will be  monthly passes  to work for Rs- 4999/- excluding GST for 30 days i.e 11 hrs per day.

While inaugurating the workpods , Shri Debashis Sen said , “we promote co-workering environment in Newtown. We are learning from this model and we will develop and adopt new models to run the project. We handed over the same to a SHG so that by this project we can create their alternative livelihood. We deploy KSCH to maintain the supervise the project.”

Shri Sourav Mukherjee, Founder President of KSCH said, “We are working with WBHIDCO since last 8years. This is a great project to create a platform for start ups employing other SHGs. We know it very well that, searching places for presentation in kolkata is tough in our early days. Now these type of projects will encourage more your people to start their own venter with a very low real estate expenditure.”

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Basundhara Goswami on becoming TMC candidate What is Bashundhara saying, watch the video kolkata

1 hour ago admin

When the alliance is broken, the opposition is left – Congress, whose profit, whose loss? Start Practice – News18 Bangla

4 hours ago admin

The Birds and Bees Talk promises “A better future for every child” this World Children’s Day

4 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Basundhara Goswami on becoming TMC candidate What is Bashundhara saying, watch the video kolkata

1 hour ago admin

When the alliance is broken, the opposition is left – Congress, whose profit, whose loss? Start Practice – News18 Bangla

4 hours ago admin

The Birds and Bees Talk promises “A better future for every child” this World Children’s Day

4 hours ago admin

Adani Solar partners with KSL Cleantech

4 hours ago admin

Join the fight for atmasamman as Zee Cinema gears up for the World Television Premiere of Rashmi Rocket on 27th November

4 hours ago admin