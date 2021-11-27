WBHIDCO presents Happy Works – Workstations for coworking space and co learning space to start ups

West Bengal Housing Development Corporation ( WBHIDCO) has unveiled today two work pods for the citizens of New Town and floating population . The workpods will be run by Banani under the able guidance and supervision of Kolkata Society for Cultural Heritage. Located at two different locations near Eco Park Gate No 4 and near Sankalpa 2 , the workpods will cater to students, start ups and other professionals who need office on road.

Shri Debashis Sen (IAS), Honorable Managing Director WBHIDCO inaugurated the two workpods. Shri Sourav Mukherjee, Founder President of Kolkata Society for Cultural Heritage (KSCH) was present on the occasion along with other members of KSCH and self help group members . WBHIDCO has presented both the workpods to Banani under the able guidance of KSCH for running them with the help of the self help women.

Each workpod will consist of 20 seats fitted with electric connections. Here people can work. The pandemic has brought work from Home culture in India , but many people don’t have the additional space and ambiance for work from home facility. Here they can work peacefully. Students , stock market traders and start ups can work here seamlessly with high speed network. Students can do workshops and join studies here. Professionals can hire the place for their presentations and client meeting at a very reasonable cost. KSCH is providing hospitality training to the women of SHG group staying in the remote corners of the West Bengal. These women will man the workpods and facilitate the work here. People can work here paying a fixed rate of Rs 30 / including GST for a minimum period of 90 minutes and for additional perod @ Rs 20 per hour. The workpods will have all online payment modes including Gpay, PhonePe, Paytm to collect the charges. There will be monthly passes to work for Rs- 4999/- excluding GST for 30 days i.e 11 hrs per day.

While inaugurating the workpods , Shri Debashis Sen said , “we promote co-workering environment in Newtown. We are learning from this model and we will develop and adopt new models to run the project. We handed over the same to a SHG so that by this project we can create their alternative livelihood. We deploy KSCH to maintain the supervise the project.”

Shri Sourav Mukherjee, Founder President of KSCH said, “We are working with WBHIDCO since last 8years. This is a great project to create a platform for start ups employing other SHGs. We know it very well that, searching places for presentation in kolkata is tough in our early days. Now these type of projects will encourage more your people to start their own venter with a very low real estate expenditure.”