We are not giving benefit of doubt to leaders, common people, says Abhishek after removing Perth – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Abhishek Banerjee announced in a press conference that Partha Chatterjee has been removed from all posts of the party and suspended from the party. After that he said, “The investigation is still going on, it has not been proved who is guilty, but I think we are giving the benefit of doubt not to any leader, but to the common people of West Bengal.”

The Trinamool Disciplinary Committee meeting was held on Thursday at five o’clock in the afternoon. After that meeting, the whole country was looking at what measures the Trinamool took against Partha Chatterjee from the organizational point of view. And Abhishek came to speak for the party in that meeting. Apart from this, Subrata Bakshi, Firhad Hakim, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Arup Biswas were present in the press conference. And from that press conference, Abhishek said, “Today, the leader of the party stood in front of the blood of CPM and slowly built the party. We also make it clear that if a leader uses the party as a platform to make money, then the party will not support him.”

Abhishek also said, “Our party will not compromise with corruption. Partha Chatterjee has to prove that he is innocent. If he is proven innocent, then he can be fixed. But it also has to be proved, from where this money came, it has to be presented in front of everyone. You see, we took the decision in just six days. No other team in India has taken such a quick decision. So again, we are not giving the benefit of doubt to the leaders, but to the common people. Partha Chatterjee was suspended for that reason.

