‘We have to win in at least ten wards’, says Shuvendu with real understanding – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Small red house The dream of possession is far away Instead, standing on the ground of reality, Suvendu Adhikari targeted the party in the Kolkata polls. The Leader of the Opposition suggested that the BJP must ensure victory in at least ten of the 144 wards in Kolkata. Subhendu Adhikari (Kolkata Municipal Corporation Elections 2021) also assured the party workers that he would jump on the field if necessary.

Shuvendu Adhikari held a meeting for the Kolkata district BJP candidates and organizers at the ICCR on Monday. Speaking at the meeting, the Leader of the Opposition said It is clear from his statement that no matter what the state BJP leaders claim about the pre-poll vote, they are not too optimistic about the real situation.

Shuvendu Adhikari said on the day, ‘In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP won in about 50 wards. But, in the current situation, we have to target 10 wards for sure victory. In these ten wards, I will work as a general worker, not as a leader myself. ‘ The Leader of the Opposition also gave his WhatsApp number so that the candidates and activists could inform him in case of any problem.

According to Shuvendu Adhikari, the BJP will go to the State Election Commission to see what the Calcutta High Court will decide on Tuesday. They will address the commission on various issues starting from the use of central forces in the polls Though the leader did not think about what happened in the commission, Shuvendu Adhikari said that the workers should focus on publicity.

The Leader of the Opposition has said that the BJP will release its manifesto for the pre-poll on December 6. The Leader of the Opposition also suggested campaigning for the BJP’s manifesto titled ‘Mission Kolkata’. Even in minority wards, Shuvendu advised party workers not to give up.