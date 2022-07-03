Wearing electric wire hanging in the alley of Rajabazar! Pur-CESC officials visited – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Thousands of questions about the death of a boy who was electrocuted in Haridebpur. Before the answer to that question came, a teenager died after getting electrocuted again in the city. This time Rajabazar of Narkeldanga police station area. Allegedly, Mohammad Faizan, 13, of Raja Raj Narayan Street was electrocuted in the rain from a lamp post in Kolkata Municipality. And multiple questions have started to arise again about death.

Engineers from the municipal lighting, sewerage and civil departments arrived at the scene the night after the incident. Their initial investigation revealed that the accident may have been caused by a scattered electric wire for pump use at the scene. However, the family of the slain teenager refused to accept this demand. They allege that the teenager died after getting electrocuted from the lamp post of the municipality.

Municipality, CESC officials visited the spot on Sunday to find out the cause of the accident. There were also forensic experts. Go to local councilor Ayon Chakraborty. He said it was unfortunate that the teenager died after being electrocuted. The cause of the incident is being investigated.

However, since the incident, some residents of the area have been complaining of power theft. They allege that such electrical wires are scattered in the area due to theft of electricity. There are electric wires scattered all over the area. Not only that, it is hanging in dangerous condition due to lack of surveillance. Part of the locals said that this electricity connection is for pumping water. But there is a danger hidden in that connection.

Somewhere its cut, has been given across, somewhere again the pump is running on the broken plug. Even the electrical connection above the water tap, which is considered by the locals as a danger signal. But even then many are not aware. Before the week of Haridebpur incident, the municipality and CESC had to face the question again about the death of another teenager. Even knowing the situation in the area, some people in the area have raised questions as to why no action has been taken before.

