Weather change from tomorrow, possibility of rain across the state on Thursday – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: Rain in Bengal on Thursday. There is a possibility of rain all over the state on that day. More rain is expected in North Bengal on Wednesday and South Bengal on Thursday. In the upper part of Darjeeling, there is a possibility of snowfall or ground frost again. There will be thunderstorms and rain in the state due to westerly winds and strong winds. As well as tomorrow, the temperature will rise further from Wednesday. Chance of a partly cloudy sky. This was reported by the Meteorological Department (West Bengal Weather Update)

Today, on Tuesday night, a new western storm will enter north-western India. As the westerly winds move eastward, the chances of rain increase. The reverse cyclone is forming in the Bay of Bengal. The effect of Pubali will increase from Wednesday. There is a possibility of rain again in the state due to the western storm and Pubali.

Read more-If you want to get a firm place in international cricket, you need to increase the speed of the ball … Robbie, Raj’s advice to Ambrose

In Kolkata today, Tuesday morning light fog, then clear sky. Tomorrow, the weather will change from Wednesday. Pubali wind will increase from Wednesday. There is a slight chance of light rain with thunderstorms on Thursday.

Today, Tuesday morning the minimum temperature was 14.9 degrees Celsius Which is 2 degrees below normal. Yesterday, Monday afternoon, the maximum temperature was 24.6 degrees Celsius. Which is 3 degrees lower than normal. The relative humidity in the air is 45 to 98 percent. No rain in last 24 hours.

Read more-Sudip Roy Barman and Ashish Kumar Saha return home to Tripura, return to Congress

In the next 24 hours, the sky of South Bengal is basically clear. Although there is light fog in the morning, dry weather throughout the day. The weather will change from tomorrow. Chance of light rain with thunderstorms in the western districts with partly cloudy skies on Wednesday. Rainfall is likely in Bankura, West Burdwan and Birbhum districts. Cloudy skies across South Bengal on Thursday. All districts of Gangetic West Bengal, including Kolkata, are likely to receive light to moderate rains with thunderstorms.

Chance of Snowfall or Ground Frost in Darjeeling in North Bengal. Light snowfall in some parts of Darjeeling like Sandakafu, Dhotre, Falut, Chatakpur. Maybe ground frost. Light rain will continue in Darjeeling and Kalimpong. Light rain is expected in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and above five districts on Wednesday and Thursday. Light rain with thunderstorm is expected in all districts of North Bengal on Thursday. The rains will continue in the upper districts of North Bengal even after that.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: February 08, 2022, 13:17 IST

Tags: Weather Forecast, Weather Report