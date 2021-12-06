weather department briefs about tommorrows weather condition – News18 Bangla

December 6, 2021

Cyclone Jawad Update has arrived in Bengal due to low pressure and not cyclone. It has started raining in South Bengal under the influence of Javad since yesterday. It rained overnight in most parts of Bengal (West Bengal Weather). Even on Monday morning, the sky of South Bengal including Kolkata covered with black clouds, continuous rain is continuing. Different regions of the state submerged in continuous rains. Residents of the district including Najehal Kolkata. Will it continue to rain tomorrow? According to the Meteorological Department …



