Weather During Durga Puja 2021: Turn to Puja in advance, rain warning from ‘Ashtami’ in ‘these’ districts!

On the other hand, North Bengal is likely to have clear skies till Thursday. However, there may be partly cloudy skies somewhere. However, the good news is that there is less chance of rain in Pujo in North Bengal. However, there may be light rain with thunderstorms in Malda and Dinajpur on Friday. However, it will start raining across North Bengal from Saturday. The meteorological office has also issued a warning of heavy rain on Sunday and Monday.