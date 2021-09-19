September 19, 2021

Weather Forecast: Depression has not abated yet, with thunderstorms in the next 48 hours

Recent satellite images from the IMD show that the depression is still widespread in several districts of South Bengal (Kolkata and South Bengal Weather Update). Besides, this low pressure eyebrow is spread all over Orissa Due to this, light to moderate rains will continue in Kolkata but moderate to heavy rains will continue in Hooghly and Midnapore districts of South Bengal. Photo Courtesy- IMD / Sattelite Image



