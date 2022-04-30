Weather Forecast: Finally on Saturday evening the first kalavaisakhi and relief rain of the season in Kolkata

Kolkata: The much-anticipated Kalbaishakhi 7 flowed over Kolkata Alipore weather office forecast was already 6 True to that prediction, Kolkata and South Bengal witnessed the first Kalbaishakhi of the season.

At 6:23 pm on Saturday, the storm was reported from northwest in South Bengal, including Kolkata, according to weather office records. The speed of the storm was 64 km 6 per hour This resulted in temporary relief from the unbearable heat wave

Read more: Is the grassroots political advisor Prashant Kishore? Mamata replied

However, indications that storms like North Bengal are coming to South Bengal this time were also received on Thursday. There were thunderstorms in different districts of South Bengal on Friday However, the amount of rain in Kolkata was 6 drops The expectation of more rain of the city dwellers was fulfilled on Saturday evening at 6 o’clock According to the meteorological department, an axis has been extended from Uttar Pradesh to Bihar and North Bengal. Besides, water vapor has also started entering from the Bay of Bengal As a result, the storm forecast was 6 This time the heat wave and the intense heat of summer are expected to decrease

Read more: White oil put mustard behind the price! Sunflower double century, soybean is competing

On Sunday and Monday there is a possibility of hailstorm with thunderstorms with gusts of 40-50 kmph in some districts of South Bengal. Maybe Kalbaishakhi too. At the same time, there is a possibility of creating a depression in the Bay of Bengal The people of Kolkata, who have been burning in the heat for a long time, are now in the throes of Kalbaishakhi.

Published by:Arpita Roy Chowdhury First published: April 30, 2022, 20:16 IST

Tags: Weather Forecast