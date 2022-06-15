Weather forecast for these three districts of the state in the next 2-3 hours, get the weather update – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: Monsoon arrives in South Bengal in next 48 hours. By Friday, monsoon winds will blow over all parts of South Bengal. Rain will increase in South Bengal. Besides, there is a possibility of heavy rain in North Bengal also. Thunderstorms and rain are forecast in Purulia, Bankura and West Midnapore districts in the next 2-3 hours (West Bengal Weather Update).

Today, Wednesday, the sky is mostly cloudy in Kolkata. Later partly cloudy sky. There may be showers at several points, including thunderstorms. Today, Wednesday morning the minimum temperature is 23.9 degrees Celsius. 3 degrees lower than normal. Yesterday, the maximum temperature was 35.6 degrees Celsius. 1 degree higher than normal. The relative humidity is 56 to 98 percent. Rainfall in the last 24 hours is 39.4 mm.

Read more-Why change the Chief Minister of Tripura? The campaign was issued by the Trinamool Congress

So far, heavy to very heavy rains are expected in North Bengal. Tomorrow, Thursday there is a possibility of heavy rain in different districts of North Bengal. Alipurduar and some parts of Jalpaiguri are expected to receive heavy rainfall of 200 mm or more. Landslides could hit mountainous areas, including Darjeeling and Kalimpong. The water level of the river including Teesta Torsa Raidak will rise. Low lying areas are at risk of flooding. There may be damage to the grain.

Rain with thunderstorms is forecast in South Bengal for next four to five days. The amount and extent of rain will gradually increase. Heavy rain is unlikely until Saturday. There may be scattered showers from Sunday. For the time being, Nadia, Murshidabad, Birbhum and adjoining districts of North Bengal and the districts to the west will receive relatively heavy rainfall with thunderstorms. There is no possibility of heat wave in the whole country. Tomorrow, Thursday, rain is expected in the north-western Indian states, including Delhi, Punjab and Haryana.

Read more-Horoscope 15 June; Take a look today

There is a warning for rain in North Bengal. Warning of heavy to very heavy rain in North Bengal till Saturday. Alipore Meteorological Department issued a warning of heavy rain. There is a possibility of heavy rain in Kochbihar and Alipurduar on Thursday. Warning of scattered heavy rains in almost all districts of North Bengal.

This heavy rainfall is due to the east-west axis in North Bengal. On the one hand, southwest monsoon winds are very active in the states of North Bengal and North-East India. That is why Assam and Meghalaya are warning of heavy to very heavy rains in the next few days. At the same time, the meteorological department also issued a warning of heavy rains in the districts of North Bengal.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: June 15, 2022, 10:05 IST

Tags: Weather Forecast, Weather Report