Weather Forecast: The possibility of one cyclone after another, public life will be ruined, what the weather office says

Due to low pressure in Jharkhand and effect of monsoon axis, cloudy skies and rain are likely in South Bengal today. Chance of scattered heavy rains in West Bengal. Heavy rains are likely in Purulia, Bankura, Birbhum, East and West Burdwan, West Midnapore and Jhargram. Cloudy skies and light to moderate rains are expected in Kolkata and other districts of South Bengal. The situation will improve in the eastern districts including Kolkata if the time increases. The meteorologists think that the weather will improve from tomorrow. Photo-File