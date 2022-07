Cloudy skies with a few scattered showers throughout the day. The temperature will drop a lot in the last few days. Heavy rain will start from afternoon or night in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri districts. Rainfall will increase in North Bengal districts from tomorrow Tuesday. Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rains.