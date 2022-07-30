Weather : Rain Forecast: Rains are coming in both north and south Bengal, know the weekend weather and rain forecast

Kolkata: Heavy to very heavy rain warning over North Bengal from Saturday. Temperature will increase in South Bengal. There will be discomfort due to humidity. Scattered heavy rain likely on Sunday.

Partly cloudy sky in Kolkata today i.e. Saturday. Slight chance of thundershowers. In the next 24 hours, the temperature will increase slightly, there will be discomfort due to water vapor. The temperature in Kolkata city will be between 28 and 35 degrees Celsius in the next 24 hours.

The minimum temperature on Saturday morning was 27.6 degrees Celsius. One degree higher than normal. The maximum temperature was 34.9 degrees Celsius on Friday afternoon. Three degrees above normal. The relative humidity in the air is 65 to 91 percent. 32.6 mm of rain has fallen in the last 24 hours.

Temperature will rise in South Bengal in next 48 hours. Temperatures around 35 degrees and with high water vapor content in the air will cause discomfort due to humidity. Scattered to heavy rain likely on Sunday and Monday. Scattered heavy rain may occur at isolated places over Nadia, Murshidabad, Birbhum and East Burdwan districts. Scattered heavy rain is also likely over North 24 Parganas and parts of West Burdwan. The amount of rain will increase slightly on Sunday and Monday in other districts of South Bengal including Kolkata.

Read more: There is no rain in Shravan, there is no irrigation water, special measures taken by the administration to save the grain store

Warning of heavy to very heavy rain in North Bengal from Saturday. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri, – Heavy to very heavy rain warning. There may be some heavy rain in North Dinajpur also. Moderate rain likely in Malda and South Dinajpur.

Heavy to very heavy rain will continue in North Bengal till Tuesday. This could lead to landslides in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts, rise in river levels. Rainfall of 70 to 200 mm i.e. very heavy rain is likely in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri districts on Saturday. Heavy rain ie 70 to 110 mm of rain may occur in North Dinajpur district.

Warning of very heavy rain on Sunday 31 July in three districts of Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar. Heavy rain warning in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Malda North and Dinajpur South.

Very heavy rain warning on Monday ie up to 200 mm of rain may occur in Coochbehar and Jalpaiguri districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurdua. Heavy rain may occur in North and South Dinajpur district.

Read more: Did the huge bundle of money reach Arpita’s flat under the guise of a delivery boy? Concept ED investigators

Heavy rain warning in Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri districts also on Tuesday. Cooch Behar’s Alipurduar and Kalimpong districts may experience heavy rain.

The monsoon axis extends over Ferozepur Rohtak Aligarh Fursatganj Jahanabad and Murshidabad through Bangladesh to Manipur. The north-south axis is from Karnataka to Comorin area. There are two vortexes. One is on the Karnataka coast and the other is on the southeast Bay of Bengal.

Jharkhand and Bihar have been warned of heavy to very heavy rain on Saturday and Sunday. Scattered heavy rain is also likely over North Bengal, Sikkim and Northeast Indian states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland till Sunday.

Scattered heavy rain is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh for the next five days. Basically these areas will receive moderate rain. Rain will occur over Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Telangana, Rayalaseema, coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Published by:Arpita Roy Chowdhury First published: July 30, 2022, 12:46 IST

Tags: Monsoon, Rain, Weather