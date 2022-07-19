Menu
Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Weather Update: Chance of rain in Kolkata and South Bengal in the afternoon, severe rain will continue in North, one click weather update

Date:


Heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Vidarbha on July 18, according to the IMD forecast. Besides Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura in North East India, Odisha, Himalayan foothills West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Central Maharashtra, Konkan, Goa. Heavy rain will occur at isolated places over Marathbara, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, Tatavarti and South Karnataka, Telangana. Photo Courtesy/IMD Satellite Image



Source link

