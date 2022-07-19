Weather Update: Chance of rain in Kolkata and South Bengal in the afternoon, severe rain will continue in North, one click weather update

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Vidarbha on July 18, according to the IMD forecast. Besides Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura in North East India, Odisha, Himalayan foothills West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Central Maharashtra, Konkan, Goa. Heavy rain will occur at isolated places over Marathbara, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, Tatavarti and South Karnataka, Telangana. Photo Courtesy/IMD Satellite Image