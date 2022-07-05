Menu
Tuesday, July 5, 2022
Weather Update: Depression is forming on the coast of Orissa, Ashar is coming to an end, since when is it raining heavily

Heavy rains are expected in the western states in the next few days. Heavy rains are expected in Mumbai from Wednesday to Friday. Heavy to very heavy rains in Kankan, Goa, Gujarat and other parts of Maharashtra. Heavy rains are likely in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Orissa. Heavy rains are forecast in Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and Karaikala in South India. Kerala and Karnataka are likely to receive two to one heavy rains. Among the north-western Indian states, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi are likely to receive scattered rains in the next 24 hours and heavy rains on Thursday and Friday. Scattered heavy rains are also possible in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir. Photo- Representative



