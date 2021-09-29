Weather update | Heavy Rain Alert | Overnight heavy rains, exactly how many disasters in Kolkata and these districts all day today?

#Kolkata: The fear of meteorologists is the result. As the night progressed, torrential rain started in Kolkata (Weather update). The Alipore Meteorological Department (Heavy Rain Alert) said that there will be a drop of rain on Wednesday. He will be accompanied by storms in several districts. Red, orange and yellow warnings have already been issued in several places.

Heavy Rain Alert is forecast for Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, Bankura, Purulia. Of these, two in Midnapore and South 24 Parganas have red alerts. Howrah 6 has orange alert Hooghly Jhargram, for North 24 Parganas. There are yellow alerts for Bankura, East Burdwan and Kolkata.

The gusts of wind started blowing in Kolkata from Tuesday evening. It started raining. Heavy rains lashed Kolkata and its adjoining areas overnight. The weather office forecasts that this morning, strong winds of 30 to 40 kmph will blow in Kolkata, two 24 parganas, two Midnapore, Jhargram, Howrah and Hughli. There will be heavy to very heavy rain with it. There is a possibility of strong winds of 50 kmph somewhere. According to the weather office, the intensity of rain will decrease on Wednesday afternoon.

The Calcutta Police Disaster Management Division is preparing to avoid any major damage due to the heavy rains. Altogether at least 22 teams have been formed.

Read more-In the crowd of the festival, Kovid fears that the guideline will be issued again in the face of Pujo

Due to this weather situation, the fishermen were not allowed to go to sea on September 29 in the bulletin of the weather office. Earlier, several untimely deaths occurred in the city due to stagnant water. The state is taking extra precautions to avoid such deaths. Moreover, keeping in mind the consequences of the disaster. The Calcutta Municipality has stockpiled food and other items in advance in various boroughs of Kolkata.

The cyclone entered the land area of ​​the northeastern Bay of Bengal yesterday. Gradually it turned into a strong depression. This low pressure enters the land through the coast of West Bengal towards Jharkhand.